Nord/LB Reiterates “€15.50” Price Target for Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC)

Nord/LB set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €22.70 ($26.40) target price on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.71 ($27.57).

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

GYC stock opened at €17.20 ($20.00) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €21.72 and a 200 day moving average of €21.16. Grand City Properties has a 52 week low of €16.61 ($19.31) and a 52 week high of €20.14 ($23.42).

Grand City Properties SA invests in and manages real estate properties in Germany. The company engages in buying, re-developing, optimizing, and repositioning real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, and Hamburg.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.