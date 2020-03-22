Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $215,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,716,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,208,000 after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,753,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,001,000 after purchasing an additional 239,540 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,012,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,571,000 after purchasing an additional 80,193 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,051 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,997,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day moving average of $116.94. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $123.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

