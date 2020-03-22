Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $205,000 Investment in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth about $14,756,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tech Data in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62,127 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 17,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tech Data by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

TECD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of TECD opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91. Tech Data Corp has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $151.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Tech Data Company Profile

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

