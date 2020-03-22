Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $390,000 Stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 56.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,283,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,154,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 281.9% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 199,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after buying an additional 146,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $13.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.36. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.04%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.67%.

CIT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

In other CIT Group news, CEO Ellen R. Alemany purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $488,250.00. Also, Director Alan L. Frank purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 74,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,985. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

