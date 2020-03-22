Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,995 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,696,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $69.12 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $62.94 and a one year high of $98.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

