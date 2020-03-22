Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) VP Acquires $21,670.00 in Stock

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) VP J. Keith Elliott bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $21,670.00.

Noble Energy stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $28.40.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $118,697,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Noble Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 44,012,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,093,282,000 after buying an additional 3,133,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $67,781,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Noble Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Noble Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,578,658 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $192,676,000 after buying an additional 1,268,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Noble Energy from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noble Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.