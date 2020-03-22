Noah (NOAH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE NOAH opened at $22.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.42. Noah has a 1 year low of $21.13 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Get Noah alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NOAH shares. Citigroup cut shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.