NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th.

NN stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. NN has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $101.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.91.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. NN had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $198.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.38 million. Analysts forecast that NN will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NN by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NN by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

