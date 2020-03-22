NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NMC Health plc is an integrated private healthcare network operator primarily in the United Arab Emirates. The company also provides fertility treatments principally in European and Middle Eastern. NMC Health plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMHLY opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.13.

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

