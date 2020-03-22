Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 73.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 104,454 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIL opened at $10.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Gildan Activewear Inc has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $658.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.43 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.154 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

