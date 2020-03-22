Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,124 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LKQ by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in LKQ in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other news, Director A Clinton Allen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $415,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $16.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.39. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.15.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

