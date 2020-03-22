Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Trims Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Cognex by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGNX opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.06. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $59.14.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CGNX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

