Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Takes Position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WST. FMR LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,723 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after buying an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on WST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.04.

Shares of WST opened at $130.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.05 and a 1 year high of $176.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.68.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

