Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 416 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 77,323 shares of the airline’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,551 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.59. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $58.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.86%.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.49.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

