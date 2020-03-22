Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 350 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,432 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 887,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 552,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 506,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after acquiring an additional 249,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.21.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $80.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $122.29.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

