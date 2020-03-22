Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 30,348 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,459 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,348 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 57,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 59,804 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 155,722 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.87. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $35.39.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from to in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

