Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 18,067 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,067 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 151,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 32,597 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 365,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 223,856 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $6,887,000. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.59.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

