Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 102 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 96.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.64.

In other news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 708 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $71,033.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,649.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 94,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,941,476.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,560,562 shares of company stock worth $189,130,960 and have sold 2,518 shares worth $310,953. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $102.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 12 month low of $94.98 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.71.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

