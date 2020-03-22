Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,002 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.27. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.53.

In other Delta Air Lines news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 976,507 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.40 per share, with a total value of $45,309,924.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 980,532 shares of company stock worth $45,522,339. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

