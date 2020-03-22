Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 25,833 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 56,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.61 and a 52 week high of $48.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.56 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Chris L. Walker sold 4,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $216,567.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

