Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 612 Shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Godaddy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Godaddy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,729,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Godaddy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 62,874 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Godaddy alerts:

In related news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,701 shares in the company, valued at $8,602,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $64,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,271.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,943 shares of company stock valued at $9,358,836. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GDDY stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.92. Godaddy Inc has a 12-month low of $40.25 and a 12-month high of $82.30.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $780.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.03 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.61%. On average, research analysts expect that Godaddy Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.