Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 474 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 292.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,938.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1,264.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in TD Ameritrade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.98. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.23. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $54.57.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $52.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TD Ameritrade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

