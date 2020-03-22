Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 382.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 396,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 288,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 2,469.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 267,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,756,000 after purchasing an additional 256,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,728,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 190,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,528,000 after purchasing an additional 77,700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Insulet in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Insulet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.99. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.22 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $80.43 and a 52-week high of $219.85.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insulet news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

