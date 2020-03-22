Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Makes New Investment in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTR. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,248,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,027,000 after buying an additional 1,723,629 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,676,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,554,000 after buying an additional 1,187,658 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aqua America in the 4th quarter worth about $34,678,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 772,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,269,000 after buying an additional 305,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 680,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,943,000 after buying an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua America alerts:

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Aqua America stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.39. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.2343 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America Profile

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.