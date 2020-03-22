Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Caldera Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Caldera Capital LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.76. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 52-week low of $86.18 and a 52-week high of $178.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.47.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $198.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

Read More: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.