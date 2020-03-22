Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $976,000 Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after buying an additional 210,525 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 563.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 94,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 80,195 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $6,397,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 272,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $34,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,115.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Deborah A. Griffin sold 4,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $53,982.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,982.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,459 shares of company stock worth $1,590,911. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

