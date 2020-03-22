Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $829,000 Stock Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 64.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the period. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $584,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRPT. ValuEngine raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.95.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $158.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.13% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The business had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

