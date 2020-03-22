Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.15 Million Position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AES were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of AES by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of AES by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AES by 564.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AES stock opened at $11.87 on Friday. AES Corp has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AES Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AES. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In related news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Santos Bernerd Da acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $46,720.00. Insiders purchased a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $314,248 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

