Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.08 Million Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 8,019 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,017,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $448,670,000 after buying an additional 1,978,467 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,525,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $164.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $75.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $126.18 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $157.79.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

