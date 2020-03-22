Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Grows Stock Holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $569,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,558 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,417,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,935,000 after purchasing an additional 80,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 960,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,362,000 after purchasing an additional 250,131 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 913,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,110,000 after purchasing an additional 51,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $47.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.03. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 14.52%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

