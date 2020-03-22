Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIRI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 44,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $319,496.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 279,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,230.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.71. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 204.95%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.