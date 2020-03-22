Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Decreases Holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the third quarter worth about $127,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,403,000 after buying an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $16.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

