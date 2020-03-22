Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,741 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up from $180.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Shares of NYSE VMW opened at $105.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

