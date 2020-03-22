Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Cuts Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Lear were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Cleveland Research started coverage on Lear in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lear from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.23.

Lear stock opened at $75.78 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $63.20 and a 12 month high of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.97. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

