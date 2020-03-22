Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys New Shares in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,254,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,818,000 after buying an additional 912,060 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,512,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banbury Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,628,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKI. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

NYSE BKI opened at $52.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

