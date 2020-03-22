Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 251 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Crown were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,448,000 after acquiring an additional 69,238 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Crown by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.87 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.74.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. Crown’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

