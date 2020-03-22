Nike (NKE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Nike to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nike to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NKE stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nike from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.76.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.