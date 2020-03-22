NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

NXGPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:NXGPY opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.09. NEXT/ADR has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.87.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

