Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Sells $503,710.40 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) CFO Thomas Carter sold 7,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $503,710.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,458.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NXST opened at $50.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a one year low of $48.03 and a one year high of $133.25.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 17.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after acquiring an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,802,000 after acquiring an additional 186,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after acquiring an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,109,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,999,000 after acquiring an additional 135,977 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXST. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub lowered Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

