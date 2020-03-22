New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NRZ has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.64.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ opened at $7.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.00.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $216.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Residential Investment news, CFO Nicola Santoro, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,932.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,210,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,786,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,444,000 after buying an additional 1,384,826 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,576,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after buying an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 284.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 328,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.