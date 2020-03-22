NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 185.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.29% of NetGear worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in NetGear in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in NetGear by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in NetGear by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,174 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NetGear by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price on shares of NetGear in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.38.

NTGR opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.39. NetGear, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.81.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NetGear news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $66,660.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

