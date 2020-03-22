National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 355,711 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 15,480 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of National-Oilwell Varco worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $526,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,103 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,103,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 481.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,034,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 251.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,558,119 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,549 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NOV opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 11,500 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.85 per share, for a total transaction of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo bought 20,000 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

