National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NATI. Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

NATI stock opened at $27.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.95. National Instruments has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $48.22.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,849,802.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,984.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,289 shares of company stock worth $327,931 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in National Instruments by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,819,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

