National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in National General were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of National General by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of National General during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of National General by 10.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $13.74 on Friday. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.72.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. National General’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NGHC. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

