National Bank Financial Cuts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$2.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WCP. TD Securities reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.00 to C$2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.15 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$7.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Whitecap Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$3.26.

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $368.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.32. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.73 and a 1-year high of C$5.98.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$369.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$367.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Roy Dunlop purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$574,641.88. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$38,554.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,809,491.20. Insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,680 over the last quarter.

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

