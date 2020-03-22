Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,585 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NDAQ opened at $80.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.74. Nasdaq Inc has a fifty-two week low of $79.67 and a fifty-two week high of $120.23.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

