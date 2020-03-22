Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil is pursuing steady E&P and development activities in the United States and other international locations. Its Tupper Montney asset in Canada is one of the leading low-cost operating assets in North America. The low-cost finding will enable it to expand onshore and offshore businesses. The consistent performance of the company enabled it to reward shareholders through regular dividend payments. Murphy Oil reduced its expenditure guidance of 2020 by 35% from the mid-point of the prior guidance due to volatile commodity prices. However, in the past 12 months, shares of Murphy Oil have underperformed the industry. It continues to operate in a highly-competitive oil and gas industry that can create challenges. Changes and adherence to stringent federal or state regulations can increase operating costs and affect margins.”

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MUR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

NYSE MUR opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $875.77 million, a PE ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.75.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy bought 2,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Insiders have bought 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 647.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 534.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

