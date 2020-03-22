MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director Buys $194,500.00 in Stock

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.89 per share, with a total value of $194,500.00.

MRC Global stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 2.01. MRC Global Inc has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $18.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised MRC Global from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

