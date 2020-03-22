Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

MOD opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $473.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.98 million. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

