Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Modine Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.
MOD opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 666,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,832 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 682,173 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 435,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.
About Modine Manufacturing
Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.
