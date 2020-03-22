Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 31.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,663,793 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,860 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $8,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobileiron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mobileiron alerts:

MOBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mobileiron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of Mobileiron stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. Mobileiron Inc has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of Mobileiron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.